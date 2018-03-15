Imaging3 announces the signing of an agreement with Halteres Associates

Imaging3 (OTCQB:IGNG) signed an agreement with Halteres Associates.

“We are very excited to have the support of Halteres Associates, during this critical push for FDA review and preparation for commercialization. They bring tremendous operating experience and are involved in many potential market sectors of interest to the Company,” said CEO, John Hollister.

The founding and managing partners at Halteres, Mickey Urdea, Ph.D. and Rich Thayer, MBA, will apply their insights, knowledge and network to Imaging3 by providing commercial analysis, regulatory and reimbursement strategy, operational efficiency and financing advice.

Press Release