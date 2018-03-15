Abeona's ABO-202 nabs Rare Pediatric Disease Designation in U.S. for Batten disease; shares up 4% premarket

The FDA grants Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Abeona Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:ABEO) Orphan Drug-tagged ABO-202, an AAV-based gene therapy, for the treatment of CLN1 disease (infantile and late infantile onset Batten disease) a rare fatal inherited disorder of the nervous system characterized by progressive vision loss, seizures and psychosis. It is caused by genetic mutations in the CLN1 gene.

Rare Pediatric Disease Designation provides for the issuance of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher following FDA approval. The voucher can be use for accelerated approval of a future application or it can be sold to a third party.