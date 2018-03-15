Nucor sees Q1 earnings above analyst consensus

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) +0.9% premarket after issuing upside earnings guidance for Q1, seeing EPS of $1.07-$1.12 vs. $1.01 analyst consensus estimate.

The projected Q1 results exclude an expense of $21.8M, or $0.07/share, related to the writeoff of deferred tax assets due to the change in the tax status of a subsidiary; results Include a net benefit of $175.2M, or $0.55/share, related to the recent changes in U.S. tax laws.

NUE expects Q1 earnings in its steel mills segment to be improved compared to Q4 2017, as average selling prices have increased each month for all steel mill product groups so far in 2018, and it believes the positive pricing momentum will continue into Q2.