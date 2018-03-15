Yield Endurance enters into note purchase agreement for gross proceeds of $5M in bitcoin

Yield Endurance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sport Endurance (OTCQB:SENZ) entered into a note purchase agreement under which Yield Endurance borrowed $5M of Bitcoins.

David Lelong, Chief Executive Officer of Sport Endurance (OTCQB:SENZ) and Yield Endurance, stated, “Today, we launch a program with high hopes of allowing the sophisticated institution to utlize tools they have long embraced with share borrows in their portfolios. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Yield Endurance, we are providing institutional investors an opportunity to better manage their portfolio and exposure to the cryptocurrency market through a cryptocurrency borrow. We are pleased to launch this initiative with our first loan for $5 million in Bitcoins. This inventory will be used by our partner as it seeks to loan Bitcoin to traders and other institutions. Yield Endurance will share in the monthly fees generated by its partner.”

