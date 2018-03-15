Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (03/15/2018)

RUBI +30% on Q4 result.

CWAY +23% .

PTI +21% on Q4 result.

XXII +18% .

TPIV +15% as T-cell vaccine candidate TPIV200 shows encouraging action in early-stage cancer study.

ICON +15% on Q4 result.

CHFS +14% .

RKDA +17% .

GLMD +13% .

ALXN +10% as long-acting PNH candidate ALXN1210 on par with Soliris in late-stage study.

DDD +9% on Q4 result.

HMY +9% .

DG +8% on Q4 result.

SMTC +7% on Q4 result

ONCS +7% as clinical and immunological data from its OMS-I140 clinical trial of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in patients with metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer has been selected as an oral poster presentation at the upcoming American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting.

SHLD +7% on Q4 result.

ABEO +7% as FDA has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for the ABO-202 program.

CLRB +6% on results from two preclinical studies highlighting the potential benefits of fractionated dosing regimens of CLR 131 and the ability of the company’s phospholipid drug conjugates.

ADT +6% on Q4 result

IDXG +6% .

APTO +5% as preclinical data for CG’806, its pan-FLT3/pan-BTK inhibitor, and APTO-253, its c-Myc inhibitor, will be presented in three separate posters at the 2018 AACR Annual Meeting.

LJPC +5% on pricing stock offering at $29.50.