Crypto-world continues its decline as the death of Bitcoin rhetoric is back

Google searches and tweets about Bitcoin have fallen sharply, as the digital currency continues its decline.

“The general public is now realizing that this is not a risk-free, get-rich-quick, investment opportunity and general interest has since diminished,” said Lucas Nuzzi, a senior analyst at Digital Asset Research.

Bitcoin fell under $8,000 to as low as $7,676 for the first time in a month as Google announced a ban in ICO related advertisements.

Selling from Mt.Gox trustees is blamed as the key reason for the decline in recent months, but regulatory crackdown, and a rising bearish sentiment have also played their part.

The selling is not limited to Bitcoin as more than $60B has been wiped off the market value of cryptocurrencies in the past 24 hours, before prices started to recover.

The biggest tokens by market cap are still down in the last week, with Bitcoin at $8,415 down 16% over the last 7 days, Ethereum at $618 is down more than 18% , Ripple at $0.70 is down 18% , and Bitcoin Cash at $939 is down more than 12% .

