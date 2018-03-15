Chen to lead BlackBerry through 2023

BlackBerry (BB +1.6% ) and Chairman/CEO John Chen have agreed to a contract extension through November 2023.

The board has "tremendous confidence" in Chen, according to lead director Prem Watsa; "John engineered a successful turnaround and has the company repositioned to apply its strengths and assets to the Enterprise of Things, an emerging category with massive potential."

The new five-year extension is weighted toward long-term performance-based awards and there's no change to Chen's base salary, short-term cash incentive or benefits.

He'll receive a time-based award of 5M restricted share units vesting annually in equal tranches, as well as a performance-based cash award if BlackBerry shares go to $30.