Credit Suisse still wary of Williams-Sonoma

Credit Suisse is still cautious on Williams-Sonoma (WSM +3% ) after taking in the retailer's Q4 results.

CS post-earnings analysis: "WSM's sales were better and at the high end of guidance, but still underperformed the industry, while operating profit dollars and margin rate missed guidance and consensus, and were down y/y (the biggest decline since the downturn). Results reflect lower merchandise margins, declining shipping revenue, higher shipping costs, and higher marketing."

The investment firm lifts its price target on Williams-Sonoma to $48 from $44, due in part to the lower corporate tax rate, but keeps an Underperform rating on the stock.

