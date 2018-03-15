EQT President/CEO Schlotterbeck resigns for personal reasons

EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) says President and CEO Steven Schlotterbeck has resigned for personal reasons and steps down from its board, effective immediately; shares are halted.

Schlotterbeck also has resigned his positions with EQT GP Holdings (NYSE:EQGP), EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) and Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP).

EQT appoints David L. Porges as interim President and CEO; he previously led EQT as Executive Chairman, Chairman, President and CEO.

The company says it remains confident about its operational prospects and reaffirms FY 2018 guidance announced last month.