Beer meets blockchain

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD -0.3% ) participated in a blockchain pilot program being run for global shippers by Accenture (ACN +0.7% ).

Accenture said the pilot program confirms that hundreds of millions of savings can be realized in the shipping industry through a blockchain platform.

"Blockchain technology will be transformational to our business and the world. It reduces mistakes, digitizes information and improves the supply chain process so we can focus on our core business of brewing the best beers for consumers," says A-B logistics exec Danillo Figueiredo.

Last year, shipping giant Maersk ran a live blockchain test that reportedly went smoothly.