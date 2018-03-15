Bitauto -11.3% after earnings with downside revenue guidance

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) is 11.3% lower in early going after its Q4 earnings beat high-end estimates but featured Q1 guidance that lagged strong expectations.

Revenues grew by 50% with strong results across segments, and gross profit was up 42% to 1.58B yuan (about $242.7M).

Non-GAAP income from operations shrank to 93.5M yuan ($14.4M) from 140.9M yuan; and non-GAAP net income rose 26% to 99M yuan (about $15.2M).

Revenue by segment: Advertising and subscription, 1.1B yuan (up 18.2%, about $168.9M); Transaction services, 1.27B yuan (up 115.5%, about $195.2M); Digital marketing solutions, 321.9M (up 39.9%, about $49.5M).

For Q1, it's guiding to revenues (ASC 606) of 1.96B-2.01B yuan (up 37.8%-41.3%, about $301.8M-$309.5M, below consensus for $325.6M).

