Stocks little changed in early trade as tariff worries weigh

The major stock market averages open near their flatlines, as investors continue to fret about potential additional tariffs; Dow +0.2% , S&P flat, Nasdaq -0.1% .

WSJ reports the Trump administration is preparing a package of anti-China measures, including tariffs on at least an annual $30B of Chinese imports.

European markets are mostly higher, with Germany's DAX +0.4% , France's CAC +0.3% and U.K.'s FTSE flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite ended little changed.

In U.S. corporate news, Dollar General +5.5% after reporting a 3.3% increase in same-store sales and raising its guidance for FY 2019.

Early sector gains are limited, with no group up or down more than 0.3% outside of energy ( +0.6% ) and utilities ( +0.6% ).

Investors received a large batch of economic data before the open, including export and import prices for February, the weekly initial jobless claims report, and the Empire State Manufacturing Survey for March.

U.S. Treasury prices are mixed following the data, with the benchmark 10-year yield down a basis point at 2.81% while the two-year yield is up a basis point at 2.26%.

U.S. WTI crude oil +0.2% at $61.12/bbl.

Still ahead: NAHB housing market index, EIA natural gas inventory