Fitbit adds Zynga's Bromberg to board

Fitbit (FIT -1.5% ) has added Zynga Chief Operating Officer Matthew Bromberg to its board of directors.

Bromberg's experience in gaming and consumer entertainment can pay off for Fitbit, suggests co-founder James Park: “At Fitbit, we are focused on encouraging lasting behavior change that can lead to positive health outcomes, and have seen firsthand how making health and fitness fun through gamification leads to great results."

Before joining Zynga, Bromberg was senior VP of Strategy and Operations for mobile gaming at Electronic Arts.

The move was effective yesterday.