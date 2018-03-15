FERC buys more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution Pipeline

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission yesterday rejected Constitution Pipeline’s request to overturn New York’s denial of a key water permit in January, giving itself more time to decide whether to rehear its earlier order upholding the denial.

If the FERC had taken no action, a rehearing request by Constitution partner Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) would have been deemed denied within 30 days from the Feb. 12 request date.

WMB maintains New York waived its authority under the Clean Water Act to decide on the water quality certification by failing to act within a reasonable period of time, an argument similar to Millennium Pipeline’s case against New York before the ERC, which was decided in the pipeline’s favor.

Constitution Pipeline is owned by subsidiaries of WMB, Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and WGL Holdings (NYSE:WGL).