FDA looks to set maximum nicotine level in cigarettes

The FDA has pushed forward with implementing a rule to set a maximum level of nicotine allowed in cigarettes.
The regulator is in the process of deciding how to adopt the change and at what level to limit the nicotine in products.
"We envision the potential circumstance where nicotine levels in cigarettes do not spur or sustain addiction for some portion of potential smokers," says the FDA in its statement.
