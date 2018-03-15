Silicom +2.6% on dividend suspension

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) shares are up 2.6% as the company suspends its dividend in the wake of a canceled large customer order.

Silicom says it expects to “close several major, strategic new SD-WAN and NFV-related vCPE Design Wins from major telcos” with the first announcement coming in the “near term.”

Silicom says the significant size of these deals, along with the financial terms and required working capital, led to the dividend suspension to help support long-term growth.

