PayPal sees growth outside of North America

CEO Dan Schulman thinks "the digitization of cash" has been the main driver of his company's growth while talking with Jim Cramer on Mad Money.

Looking abroad, Schulman said that with 65% of the digital payment company's 225M users, and 50% of its revenues are from outside of North America, so the opportunity to grow there is tremendous.

PayPal (PYPL -1.4% ) has seized on this "explosion" of digital payments around the world, Schulman said, adding 8.6M new active users in the last quarter alone.

Schulman thinks emerging countries are leaping over banking accounts and credit cards in favor of digital solutions and PayPal wants to capture that. He thinks with demonetization efforts, India may be leading engine of growth digital payments.