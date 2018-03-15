LSC Communications awarded multi-year, multi-million-dollar logistics agreement with Bauer Media Group USA

LSC Communications (LKSD +0.6% ) signed multi-year, multi-million-dollar agreements with Bauer Media Group USA to provide distribution and cooperative mailing services for Bauer's magazines sold through retail and subscription channels.

Steven Kotok, CEO for Bauer Media Group USA, commented, “Frequencies and ad pages for our print titles have increased in 2018. For this reason, LSC’s dynamic printing and distribution solutions are well positioned to support Bauer through this exciting growth period.”

