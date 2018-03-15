Akcea to commercialize Ionis Pharma's inotersen; shares up 28%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS -4.2% ) affiliate and majority-owned Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA +28.1% ) is up on 40% higher volume on the heels of its announcement that has secured an exclusive global license to develop and commercialize Ionis' inotersen and IONIS-TTR-Lrx (AKCEA-TTR-Lrx).

Inotersen should be approved in the U.S. and EU this summer (FDA action date is July 6) for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis (hATTR).

ACKEA-TTR-Lrx will be developed for hereditary and wild-type forms of ATTR.

Under the terms of the agreement, Akcea will pay Ionis an upfront licensing fee of $150M in the form of Akcea shares. Ionis, in return, will purchase $200M of Akcea common stock, upping its ownership stake to 75% from 68%. Regulatory approval of inotersen and AKCEA-TTR-Lrx in the U.S. and EU will trigger milestone payments to Ionis of $50M and $40M, respectively. Ionis will receive additional milestone payments upon approvals in other territories. All may be payable in Akcea stock.

Commercial profits/losses on inotersen will be split 60/40 between Ionis and Akcea. The split will transition to 50/50 when commercial sales of AKCEA-TTR-Lrx begin. The costs to develop AKCEA-TTR-Lrx and its profits will be equally shared.

The transaction should close next quarter.

Ionis Chief Business Officer Sarah Boyce will join Akcea as President and board member.