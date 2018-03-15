ArcelorMittal offers antitrust concessions in Ilva deal

ArcelorMittal (MT) says it has offered concessions in an effort to address the European Union's antitrust concerns over its €1.8B ($2.2B) bid for Italian steel producer Ilva.

MT declines to provide further details but says it hopes the concessions will address the concerns of the EU, which has said the deal to acquire Europe’s biggest capacity steel plant could reduce competition in some flat carbon steel products and lead to higher prices for customers in southern Europe.

The European Commission has extended its deadline to decide on the case to May 23 from April 19.