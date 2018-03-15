Kudlow tells the Fed to “Just let it rip, for heaven’s sake”

On the heels of next week's Fed meeting, the White House's new top economic advisor Larry Kudlow tells the Fed to leave the economy alone.

“The market’s going to take care of itself. The whole story’s going to take care of itself. The Fed’s going to do what it has to do, but I hope they don’t overdo it," said Kudlow.

The median Fed forecast has 3 hikes in 2018 according the latest summary of economic projections, but Wall Street thinks 4 hikes are becoming increasingly likely.

Kudlow’s comments are in contrast to his predecessor Gary Cohn, who kept a more careful tone regarding the central bank, saying “the Federal Reserve is an independent agency"