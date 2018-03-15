FireEye +4.3% after The Information discusses acquisition potential

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) shares gain 4.3% after a The Information article says Cisco (CSCO +0.6% ) and Symantec (SYMC +0.3% ) have looked into buying the company.

Potential acquirers could want the company for the expertise of CEO Kevin Mandia, who started in the U.S. Army before founding Mandiant, which earned press for tying largescale cybersecurity attacks on U.S. companies to Chinese attackers.

Mandiant was sold to FireEye in 2013 for about $900M. Mandia became FireEye’s CEO in mid-2016.

Mandia is leading a turnaround effort to stop expanding losses due to slow sales and high spending. He cut the staff by 10% in his first year, reorganized the sales department, and launched a lower cost cloud software product as an alternative to the higher-priced hardware box. But FireEye is still mid-stride in the turnaround.

Piper Jaffray analyst Andrew Nowinski on Mandia’s efforts: “Their stock was almost uninvestable. It was hard to see a path to profitability in 2016. Over the past 12 months, he’s really managed to get the business on track.”

Key Mandia quote: “If anyone bought us, I’m still along for the ride and we have to operationally manage what we’ve got.”