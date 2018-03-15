Petrobras posts loss on settlement costs

Petrobras (PBR -2% ) is lower after reporting a Q4 net loss of 5.48B reais ($1.68B) and a full-year net loss of 466M reais, weighed by a $3.4B settlement to end a class action lawsuit in the U.S.

PBR says it would have earned a net profit of 7.1B reais in 2017 without a series of extraordinary payments, including the settlement ending a class-action lawsuit by U.S. investors who had sought to recoup corruption-related losses.

General and administrative expenses fell 19% in 2017 to 9.3B reais after the company cut staff through employee buyouts and reduced expenses.

PBR says it cut its net debt to $84.9B at the end of 2017, the lowest level since 2012, lengthened the average life of the debt to 8.6 years from 7.5 years and cut the average interest rate to 5.9% from 6.2%.

The results show PBR "is turning the page on problems related to Car Wash," according to Shin Lai, an investment strategist at São Paulo-based Upside Investor. “The change is happening and it’s consistent.”