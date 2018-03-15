BMO thinks Treasury yields have peaked for 2018

Ten-year Treasury yields are down to 2.82% from 2.95% last month after a series of signals pointing to a temporary pause in the so-called bond bear market.

The Atlanta Fed's downgrade to GDP, the retail sales miss, mounting trade tensions, and a surprisingly strong 30-year Treasury Bond auction are all supportive of low yields at least in the short term.

“We are increasingly comfortable with the notion that the 2018 peak of 10- and 30-year yields might have already been established,” BMO Capital Markets strategists Ian Lyngen and Aaron Kohli wrote.

ETFs: TLT, TBT, TIP, TMV, IEF, RINF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, VTIP, TTT, ZROZ, PST, SCHP, MBB, VGLT, IEI, TLH, BKT, PLW