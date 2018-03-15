AC Immune to launch first in-human study of PET tracer for Parkinson's in H2

AC Immune (ACIU -0.4% ) announces that it plans to initiate a first in-human study of its investigational PET imaging agent for Parkinson's disease (PD). The company says the agent is highly selective for alpha-synuclein aggregates, an established drug target for the disorder. The tracer will enable PD drug developers to monitor the efficacy of PD therapies.

The company has been collaborating with Biogen (BIIB +0.3% ) on the program for almost two years on a non-exclusive basis.