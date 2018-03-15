Needham raises its Paylocity target to 18% upside

Needham maintains a Buy rating and raises its Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) price target by $5 to $65, an 18% upside to yesterday’s close.

Firm came away from investor meetings with CEO Steve Beauchamp feeling positive about the health of end-market demand and believes subscription revenue can grow 20%.

Needham believes near-term model leverage from G&A or COGS, rather than S&M, will drive overall EBITDA margins to surpass the prior 20% to 25% goals in the near future.

Source: Briefing.com.