Bitcoin acceptance a strong catalyst for Square - Nomura Instinet

The company's push into the crypto world will lead the company higher as merchants' willingness to accept Bitcoin is on the rise. More than 60% of merchants surveyed by the company responded "Yes" to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment.

Analyst Dan Dolev wrote, "Like Amazon in its early days, we believe that little of the future revenue streams are currently visible," he adds, "Undoubtedly, the success of the Cash App is a significant achievement, currently an individual can set up the app in minutes and send peer-to-peer payments, store money, receive their paycheck and buy and sell bitcoin."