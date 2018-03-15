Xunlei slips despite cloud-juiced revenue doubling

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) is 6.7% lower after its delayed Q4 earnings report showed a swing to a gain amid revenues that doubled thanks to cloud computing.

Net income from continuing operations came to $3M, vs. a year-ago loss of $8.5M.

"Our fourth quarter revenues met our upwardly revised guidance range as our cloud computing business expanded at a fast pace during the fourth quarter of 2017," said CEO Lei Chen. "Our priority for 2018 is to gain market shares and continue to improve the bottom line.”

Revenue by segment: Subscription, $22.7M (up 4.5%); Online advertising including mobile, $7.8M; Internet value-added services, $51.9M (up 431.6%).

Cash, equivalents and short-term investments came to $372.4M, down from the prior year's $381.5M.

For Q1, it's guiding to revenues of $81M-$85M (a 129% Y/Y gain at the midpoint).

