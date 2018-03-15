U.S. gas cargo turns toward U.K. as Russian relations deteriorate

The first tanker of liquefied natural gas to depart Dominion Energy's (NYSE:D) newly opened Cove Point LNG export terminal in Maryland has changed course in the Atlantic and is heading for the U.K., Financial Times reports.

The move comes a day after Prime Minister May raised questions about rising U.K. imports of Russian LNG amid the worst relations between the U.K. and Russia since the Cold War following Russia's alleged nerve agent attack against a former spy on U.K. soil.

However, the shipment likely is chasing higher natural gas prices in the U.K. following a recent cold snap that drained supplies; Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), which is shipping the initial cargoes from Cove Point, appears to have redirected the cargo that originally was sailing towards Asia around the southern tip of Africa.

Three of the six LNG tankers that have made deliveries into the U.K. so far in 2018 reportedly have carried cargoes originally from Russia, leading to questions about whether Russia was gaining a foothold in the U.K. gas market.