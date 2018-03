J. Jill (NYSE:JILL) is down 35.5% after the company's earnings report and CEO retirement rattle investors.

Guidance from the retailer was also on the alarming side. J. Jill expects comparable sales to fall at a mid single-digit clip in Q1 due to "challenges" in the direct business.

Shares of J. Jill traded as low as $4.74. The IPO was priced just over a year ago at $13 per share.

