Humanigen completes enrollment in early-stage study of lenzilumab in myelomonocytic leukemia

Humanigen (OTCQB:HGEN) reports that it has completed the enrollment of 12 previously treated patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) in a Phase 1 clinical trial of lenzilumab.

The open-label dose-escalation study will assess the safety, tolerability and maximum tolerated dose of single-agent lenzilumab in CMML patients who have not responded to or are intolerant of standard-of-care treatment. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is July.

Lenzilumab is a recombinant monoclonal antibody that binds to (neutralizes) circulating granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), a type of protein that plays a key role in the growth and proliferation of white blood cells.