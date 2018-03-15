Exxon upgraded to Buy at HSBC as 'risks of being negative' grow

Exxon Mobil (XOM +1% ) moves higher after winning a double upgrade to Buy from Reduce with an $82.50 price target, raised from $70, at HSBC Securities.

The "risks of being negative on XOM have increased considerably," HSBC says, citing a "stronger outlook, bottoming sentiment," 20% Y/Y cash flow growth and "room for significant share buybacks."

The firm also believes XOM valuations appear more attractive than peers, as shares have fallen nearly 30% vs. the sector over the last two years and now trade at a five year low price-to-cash flow multiple vs. the sector.