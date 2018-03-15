Goldman to launch a startup incubator at the firm - Business Insider

The firm wants to launch a start-up incubator open for all employees as it tries to reign in on Wall Street's talent drain.

The internal memo seen by Business Insider said, "By applying to GS Accelerate, you will have an opportunity to submit ideas that can deliver best-in-class solutions for our clients, take the firm into new business areas, manage risk, and tackle inefficiencies in our operations."

The idea is to have employees pitch their ideas to the firm's senior management where approvals will take place. The mechanics will be tricky since a fixed income trader with an idea in the retail banking space will have face a good deal of scrutiny.