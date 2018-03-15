Microsoft launches cloud gaming division, offers $250K CPU bug bounty

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) launches a new gaming cloud division.

Kareem Choudhry, who has worked on Outlook an Xbox engineering, will head the new division and report to recently appointed gaming head Phil Spencer.

Ubisoft already use Microsoft’s Azure cloud service for its Rainbow Six: Siege title across PC, Xbox, and PS4. Microsoft hopes more developers in the future will move to the cloud, which enables easier multiplayer experiences across devices.

Microsoft has acquired a few companies in recent years that hinted at a shift towards cloud gaming. The most recent acquisition was PlayFab earlier this year.

In other Microsoft news, the company is offering up a $250K bug bounty for “speculative execution” of recently disclosed CPU vulnerabilities that resemble the Meltdown and Spectre CPU flaws that struck Intel.

Microsoft shares are up 0.4% to $94.24.

