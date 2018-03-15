Emerging market stocks are the best investment - Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs Asset Management says EM stocks are the world’s best investment after last month's rout cheapened valuations.

Bulls like Goldman, GMO, and Voya say developing-market equities are supported by earnings growth, lower volatility, and low price multiples.

Sheila Patel, CEO of International GSAM, says Indian healthcare stocks, Mexican consumer stocks, and Argentine debt will do well. Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa also look exciting, according to Patel.

