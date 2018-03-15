Largest miners in Congo quit industry group amid sharp tax dispute

International mining companies including Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY), Randgold (NASDAQ:GOLD) and Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) quit the Democratic Republic of Congo’s chamber of commerce, saying the industry body no longer represents their interests after the introduction of the country's new mining law.

The miners oppose the law passed by parliament in January that raises royalties on minerals and removes a clause that protected miners from changes to the fiscal and customs regime for 10 years.

At least five mines, which produce more than 85% of Congo’s copper, cobalt and gold production, reportedly resigned from the industry group.