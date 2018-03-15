Broadcom gains as analysts come back in with top-pick ratings

With a dramatic end to the largest-ever tech deal, Broadcom (AVGO +2.7% ) is back on the upswing today after analysts resume Buy ratings in a re-evaluation of prospects for the chipmaker.

BofA Merrill Lynch resumed coverage as one of its top picks, pointing to factors including a diversified product portfolio, a sector-leading dividend yield and industry-topping operating margin of 48.9%, sustainable long-term organic sales, potential for 40% FCF and a still-discounted trade price. The firm has a $340 price target, implying 27% upside.

Meanwhile, RBC's Amit Daryanani reiterates a top-pick stance on Broadcom, and says that the company's next acquisition may look more like its deal for Brocade Communications -- not a "classic" chip company but one fitting parameters like a gross margin over 50% and market cap of $10B-$120B, like Citrix (CTXS +0.5% ), NetApp (NTAP -0.7% ), Juniper Networks (JNPR +0.3% ) or CA (CA -0.2% ). (h/t Bloomberg)

Deutsche Bank resumed coverage at Buy with a $325 price target; now the company can get back to a strategy of allocating cash between dividends and M&A, Ross Seymore says, expecting a mix shift toward dividends.