MLPs suffer sharp losses as FERC nixes income tax allowance cost recovery

Master limited partnerships tumble across the board after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission announces it will no longer allow MLPs to recover an income tax allowance in cost of service rates.

MLPs slumping to 52-week lows include EEP -14.6% , TCP -11.4% , BPL -8.4% , ETE -8.1% , ETP -7% , SNMP -6.6% , PAGP -6.1% , WPZ -5.5% , VLP -6% , BWP -4.9% , SHLX -5.5% , ANDX -5.2% , DCP -4.5% .

Among other losers: EPD -4% , WPZ -5.5% , MPLX -3% , SEP -6.1% , PAA -4.7% , MMP -6.3% , CQP -2.7% , WGP -1.3% , WES -2.4% , APO -1.4% , EQGP -3.8% , PSXP -4.7% , ENBL -4.2% , BEP -0.7% .

ETFs: XLE, AMLP, AMZA, KYN, AMJ, TYG, KYE, JMF, FMO, CEM, CBA, NML, SRV, MLPA, MLPI, FEN, NTG, GER, FEI, KMF, MLPQ, CEN, EMLP, MLPX, EMO, FPL, MIE, GMZ, DSE, MLPG, TTP, SRF, CTR, MLPN, SMM, JMLP, MLPS, AMU, ENFR, ATMP, AMJL, MLPZ, IMLP, ILPRX, AMUB, MLPB, MLPO