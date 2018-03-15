Snap -4.5% as ad draws criticism from Rihanna; company apologizes

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is off 4.5% today amid an ad controversy that's drawn criticism from Rihanna, subject of an ad that made light of a domestic-violence incident involving the pop star.

The company's "Impossible Choices" ad for game Would You Rather? asked "Would you rather slap Rihanna or punch Chris Brown?" Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault connected to a 2009 incident when he repeated struck his then-girlfriend Rihanna during Grammy weekend.

The company apologized, saying the ad violated guidelines and was approved by mistake.

Rihanna has slammed the company in an Instagram story: "I'd love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain't that dumb! You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV victims and made a joke of it! ... Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away."

A decline in shares late last month was widely attributed in part to criticism of Snapchat's redesign by celebrity user Kylie Jenner.