Shell urges denial of proposed Magellan oil trading arm

The U.S. trading arm of Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) urges regulators to stick to their ruling denying Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) permission to form a marketing affiliate, saying the move would undercut other oil shippers.

Shell U.S. Trading Co. says it is concerned about “the negative impact to the market when affiliated marketing and pipeline companies act in a coordinated fashion,” which would give pipeline companies ways to get around federally-set rates.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in November denied MMP's proposal to create a marketing affiliate to buy, sell and ship crude oil; MMP in December requested a rehearing in a filing that rivals have criticized.