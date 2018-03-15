Daxor up 156% on positive blood volume analysis data in heart failure patients

Thinly traded nano cap Daxor (DXR +156.4% ) rockets on a whopping 128x surge in volume in response to its announcement of real-world data that showed a significant benefit to heart failure patients from the use of blood volume analysis (BVA) performed on its BVA-100 analyzer. The results were presented at the American College of Cardiology Scientific Session & Expo in Orlando, FL.

In 245 heart failure patients who received individualized care guided by BVA, the 30-day all-cause mortality was 2.0%, 82% lower than 11.1% in the matched control population (p<0.001), implying a 56% relative reduction in the risk of 30-day readmissions compared to conventionally managed patients.

The company says BVA enables clinicians to directly measure a patient's blood volume, a hallmark of heart failure, with 98% accuracy, adding that the data have significant implications for hospitals since they are penalized by Medicare for 30-day heart failure readmission rates if they are above average.