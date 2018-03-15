CNBC: AWS planning ready-to-use corporate training

Amazon (AMZN -0.4% ) Web Services is considering a service that lets company’s show training content to employees, according to CNBC sources.

Ready-to-use services could help boost AWS market share in the cloud services market, where the company stands in the lead but has a slower growth rate than competitors Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

Amazon plans to build the system itself to customize the software.

Amazon currently offers online training programs for enterprise partners to train employees on how to use AWS. But the new products would allow the clients to manage any corporate training or learning program through Amazon.

Competitors in the space: Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD -1.3% ), Oracle (ORCL +0.5% ), Workday (WDAY -0.7% ), SAP (SAP +0.4% ), and Instructure.

Previously: Revealed: Amazon's numbers on Prime Video (March 15)