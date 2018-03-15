Deutsche Bank resumes NXP Semiconductors after quashed Broadcom deal

Deutsche Bank resumes coverage on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) with a Hold rating and $127.50 price target, a 4% upside to yesterday’s close.

Firm says Broadcom’s (AVGO +3% ) quashed takeover of Qualcomm (QCOM -0.3% ) makes it more likely that Qualcomm will complete the NXP acquisition.

The only outstanding regulatory approval remaining is China’s MOFCOM and the firm assumes that will happen given the prior regulatory approvals.

Deutsche thinks the deal will close within weeks of receiving the approval and Qualcomm could make comments on its Q1 earnings call.

Source: Briefing.com.

