KBS Fashion announces a new long term contract

Anhui Kai Xin Co., Ltd, a China-based subsidiary of KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF +84.4% ) entered into a long term strategic cooperation agreement with Hangzhou Zhi Yin Apparel Clothes Co. under which, Kai Xin will act as a long term supplier of down jackets to Zhi Yin.

The company expects to generate an additional RMB25M (~$4M) of revenue in FY2018, pursuant to the agreement.

Mr. Yan, Chairman and new CEO of KBS, commented, "The cooperation with Zhi Yin, one of China's largest apparel companies is consistent with our company's business strategy of offering high quality products and services to our customers. We have a highly experienced team at our factories in Anhui that produces high quality clothing."

Press Release