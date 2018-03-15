BIOREM announces orders worth $5.3M

BIOREM (OTC:BIRMF) announced several new orders totalling $5.3M for air emission abatement projects in North America and Australia.

"The Company's booking rate has been robust in the first three months of 2018 and is expected to continue for the next several quarters," said Derek S. Webb, President and Chief Executive Officer. "These latest orders represent the results of a business development initiative that addressed under-served domestic markets. Through a comprehensive education program aimed at Municipal customers, BIOREM was able to demonstrate the superior capabilities of our engineered solutions for air emissions abatement."

"As a result of these new bookings, BIOREM has a strong backlog of orders for delivery over the next three to four quarters. The current order backlog stands at $22MM and is expected to remain fairly consistent over the year. With a no debt and significant working capital, management is actively pursuing additional strategic initiatives to further broaden our capabilities and reach."

