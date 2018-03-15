Boeing down again en route to worst week in two years

Boeing (BA -0.5% ) shares are on track for their worst week in two years, as investors worry that the company would be at the forefront of a potential trade war if Pres. Trump imposes tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S.

"It could get very ugly, very fast," warns BK Asset Management's Boris Schlossberg. "Boeing does business with a lot of governments across the world, and if the U.S. policy now is going to be combative instead of conciliatory... it's going to make Boeing's business much more difficult."

Investors also are concerned about growing signs of stress to aerospace parts-makers; Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, which builds 70% of Boeing’s 737 jet, warned yesterday that some of its suppliers were struggling to keep pace, and Lufthansa says engine delays have extended to a GE-Safran joint venture that also builds turbines for the 737 Max.

Tigress Financial's Ivan Feinseth thinks the Boeing selloff is an overreaction, as he he does not think existing orders will be canceled, and Asia's demand for plans is so high.

Melius Research's Carter Copeland also stays on the Boeing bandwagon, saying the company is in the midst of a once-every-50-years margin expansion due to smart product decisions and manufacturing efficiency.