Canada household debt-to-income near record high, home sales fall

Canadian household debt as a share of income remained near a record high of 170.4% in 4Q17, following 170.5% in 3Q17, even as interest rates began to rise last year, while home sales fell in February as tighter mortgage rules hit demand.

The Bank of Canada regularly expresses concerns about debt levels and has raised rates three times since July and says it is closely monitoring consumers for signs of stress.

Canadian home resales fell 6.5 percent in February from January to the lowest level in nearly five years after home buyers rushed to get into the market late last year ahead of tighter mortgage rules that took effect in January.

Source: Investing.com