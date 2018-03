BP (BP -0.1% ) is seeking to sell aging oil fields in Egypt as it shifts focus to newer deepwater gas fields off the country’s Mediterranean coast, Bloomberg reports.

The Gulf of Suez assets have been on sale for a few months and BP is hoping a deal will raise ~$1B, according to the report; the company’s other investments in Egypt include a stake in the giant Zohr gas field.

The assets reportedly produce 70K-plus bbl/day of oil and 400M cf/day of gas.