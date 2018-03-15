NAR: Uber will sell self-driving systems, eyeing Toyota deal

Uber (Private:UBER) will start selling self-driving vehicle systems to outside companies and is in talks with Toyota (TM +0.3% ).

The companies are discussing the possibility of installing Uber’s system in a Toyota minivan.

The system centrally processes data from lidar (measures distances using lasers, cameras, and sensors) and can be installed after sale in a regular vehicle and enables automated driving in all but emergency situations.

Toyota is developing core autonomous vehicle tech of its own and plans to spend billions getting self-driving cars to consumers. But Toyota is also willing to form partnerships with the likes of Uber and Didi Chuxing (Private:DIDI).

Uber is also developing self-driving tech with Volvo and signed a deal to bring Daimler’s self-driving cars to the ride-hailing service network.

