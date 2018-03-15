Activision Blizzard hires up on esports leadership team

Activision Blizzard (ATVI -1.4% ) has shored up its team dedicated to esports, naming three to leadership posts.

Daniel Cherry is joining the operation as chief marketing officer; Marc Kolin is hired as VP of finance and strategy; and Brandon Snow will be chief revenue officer.

Cherry will target viewership and brand awareness; he's most recently been chief marketing and innovation officer for the New Jersey Devils and the Prudential Center.

Kolin's focus will be on financial oversight and reporting; he comes most recently from NBCUniversal, where he had responsibility for analytics, financial planning and analysis, strategic initiatives, and back-of-house accounting for the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park.

Snow will target commercialization and corporate partnerships; he comes from the NBA, where he was senior VP of team marketing & business operations.